Hybrid Additive Manufacturing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to reach $278.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Market include 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, GKN PLC, Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Renishaw PLC and Sandvik AB.

Expansion of healthcare facilities and rising penetration in aerospace applications are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of the manufacturing machines is restraining the market growth.

Hybrid additive manufacturing technology offers advantages of both additive and subtractive processes on a single machine. This technology helps to overcome different issues in traditional manufacturing methods, such as low production rate, inaccurate dimensions, and limited maximum build size of components.

Based on end user, the aerospace segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the early adoption of 3D printing by the aerospace sector and low volume manufacturing and prototyping of complex parts. These components are manufactured professionally by including hybrid printing technologies over the conventional procedures.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing penetration of 3D printing in China and Japan, expansion of the aerospace sector and increasing investments.

Materials Covered:

• Aluminum

• Nickel

• Steel

• Titanium

End Users Covered:

• Tooling and Mold

• Medical

• Aerospace

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

