Global Infection Control Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global infection control market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising prevalence of the infectious disease is driving the adoption of infection control products across the globe. As a result, the market players are focusing on expanding their revenue generation from infection control products. A significant number of market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain a significant market share. For instance, in August 2020, Sotera Health declared the acquisition of Canadian-based Iotron Industries, a provider of electron beam (E-beam) sterilization. This acquisition has expanded the company’s e-beam services and adds new expertise to its Sterigenics business.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/infection-control-market

Moreover, in January 2021, STERIS plc acquired Cantel Medical Corp for $4.6 billion. Cantel is a provider of infection prevention products and services primarily for endoscopy and dental customers across the globe. This acquisition will have an impact on the expansion of the product portfolio of the company related to infection prevention across a range of healthcare customers. This will also offer a more diversified selection of infection prevention and procedural products and services to the customers. Apart from this, in February 2020, Evonik acquired a US-based company PeroxyChem for $640 million. This acquisition unlocks additional growth opportunities for the company in disinfection solutions. Mergers and acquisition are expected to offer an opportunity for new launches of infection control products, which in turn, will further accelerate the market growth.

A Full Report of Global Infection Control Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/infection-control-market

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Infection Control Market Report Segment

By Equipment

Disinfectors

Sterilization Equipment

o Radiation Sterilization

o Heat Sterilization

o Low Temperature Sterilization

o Others

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

By Services

ETO Sterilization Services

Gamma Sterilization Services

E-Beam Sterilization Services

Others

Global Infection Control Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/infection-control-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404