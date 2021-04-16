Global Infection Control Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global infection control market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising prevalence of the infectious disease is driving the adoption of infection control products across the globe. As a result, the market players are focusing on expanding their revenue generation from infection control products. A significant number of market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain a significant market share. For instance, in August 2020, Sotera Health declared the acquisition of Canadian-based Iotron Industries, a provider of electron beam (E-beam) sterilization. This acquisition has expanded the company’s e-beam services and adds new expertise to its Sterigenics business.
Moreover, in January 2021, STERIS plc acquired Cantel Medical Corp for $4.6 billion. Cantel is a provider of infection prevention products and services primarily for endoscopy and dental customers across the globe. This acquisition will have an impact on the expansion of the product portfolio of the company related to infection prevention across a range of healthcare customers. This will also offer a more diversified selection of infection prevention and procedural products and services to the customers. Apart from this, in February 2020, Evonik acquired a US-based company PeroxyChem for $640 million. This acquisition unlocks additional growth opportunities for the company in disinfection solutions. Mergers and acquisition are expected to offer an opportunity for new launches of infection control products, which in turn, will further accelerate the market growth.
Global Infection Control Market Report Segment
By Equipment
- Disinfectors
- Sterilization Equipment
o Radiation Sterilization
o Heat Sterilization
o Low Temperature Sterilization
o Others
By End-User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Medical Device Companies
- Others
By Services
- ETO Sterilization Services
- Gamma Sterilization Services
- E-Beam Sterilization Services
- Others
Global Infection Control Market Report Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
