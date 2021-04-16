Global Biochips Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global biochips market is growing at a CAGR of nearly 13.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising technological innovations in biochips. The rising innovations in biochips have been gradually rising over the years to obtain high throughput in less time. Therefore, the new product launches of biochips have witnessed that is expected to offer researchers several choices to use biochips as per their needs. Additionally, advances in biochips support to drive next-generation DNA sequencing technologies. It is a strong combination that can solve unique and important biological problems, including rare-cell, single-cell, or rare-molecule analysis, which is not possible by using only next-generation sequencing (NGS).

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/biochips-market

Additionally, the funding opportunity for biochips research is driving innovations in the field of biochips. For instance, in February 2021, Le Zhun Zhi Xin (Legendic), a developer of biological chips and testing platform, declared the closing of a Pre-A round of financing worth $5.4 million, led by Sinocare. The raised funds will be utilized for the development of a manufacturing facility and the development of new products. Additionally, these funds will be used to promote the marketing of the company’s biochips, procalcitonin detection kits, and instruments with the use of chemiluminescence.

A Full Report of Global Biochips Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/biochips-market

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Biochips Market Report Segment

By Type

DNA Chips

Lab-on-a-Chip

Protein Chips

Others

By Fabrication Technology

Microarrays

Microfluidics

By End-User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Global Biochips Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/biochips-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404