Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market May Set New Growth Story, Future Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global rooftop solar panel market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8.2% during the forecast period. Market players are highly inclined towards the adoption of different growth strategies including capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and geographical expansion, to remain competitive in the marketplace. For instance, in January 2021, Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC, a renewable energy company, declared a purchase and sale agreement with First Solar, Inc. Under the agreement, leeward acquired a utility-scale solar project platform of approximately 10-gigawatts (GW) AC from First Solar.

In addition, leeward acquired the US project development platform of the company, which includes the 773MW of the Rabbitbrush, Madison, Oak Trail, Horizon, and Ridgely projects. The construction of these projects is expected to occur in the next two years, as well as includes the 30 MWAC Barilla Solar project, which is operational. This acquisition will enable Leeward to expand its geographical footprint in the US. Further, in June 2020, Canadian Solar Inc. declared the launch of next-generation PV modules across the globe. This launch of the solar PV models propels solar energy to achieve ever lower Levelized cost-of electricity (LCOE). These strategic initiatives will further accelerate innovations in rooftop solar panels and thereby will drive market growth.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market Report Segment

By Type

Monocrystalline Silicon Rooftop Solar Panel

Polycrystalline Silicon Rooftop Solar Panel

Thin-Film Rooftop Solar Panel

o Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

o Cadmium Telluride (CdTe)

o Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIS/CIGS)

Others

By End-User

Household Sector

Corporate Sector

Global Rooftop Solar Panel Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

