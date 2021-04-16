New Study: Global Digital Forensics Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global digital forensics market is growing at a CAGR of nearly 13.0% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market growth is mainly attributed owing to the rising incidences of cyber-attacks. The increasing cases of cyber-attacks on enterprises and organizations, especially in the government and defense sector fuels the demand for digital forensics solutions across the globe. Both government and defense services involve sensitive personal information, budgetary data, and national security information, which makes it highly vulnerable sectors to cybercrimes. Cyber-attacks on these domains can disturb the infrastructure of the whole region.

Governments have been affected most frequently due to cyber-crimes in recent years. One of the largest government data breaches in the Federal government was reported in 2015. Approximately, 18 million records of the employees were affected by a cyber breach at the Office of Personnel Management, as per data provided by the FBI. The attackers targeted personally identifiable information such as social security numbers as well as names, dates, and places of birth, and addresses. The taken data involved 5.6 million sets of fingerprints. Therefore, the US government is highly focused on cyber security solutions.

For instance, in November 2018, the State of North Carolina and Cisco partnered to offer cyber security training to veterans, members of the reserves and the National Guard, and military spouses at no cost. Moreover, it offers companies with substantial prospects for the development of advanced security systems, that further increase their revenues. With the rise in cyber-attacks, organizations continue to spend more on security and digital forensics solutions. These solutions aim to collect, process, preserve, analyze, and show computer-related evidence for counterintelligence, fraud, network vulnerability mitigation, criminal, or law enforcement investigations.

Global Digital Forensics Market Report Segment

By Type

Computer Forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Network Forensics

Other

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Law Enforcement Agencies

Healthcare and Life Science

Defense and Aerospace

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Global Digital Forensics Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

