Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing Market is expected to reach $3.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing Market include Keysight Technologies, Ametek CTS, TUV Rheinland, Bureau Veritas, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Yokogawa Electric, TUV Nord Group, HV Technologies, MCS Test Equipment, Rohde & Schwarz, SGS Group, Intertek, Cetecom- Rwtüv GmbH, TUV SUD, Dekra Se, NTS, and Fortive.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing mobile data requirement, technological advancement, and the rising number of mobile subscribers. However, the high cost required for the testing process is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing is a testing process done to ensure that an electronic or electrical device does not emit a large amount of electromagnetic interference and that the device continues to function as required in the presence of several electromagnetic phenomena.

By end-user, the consumer appliances and electronics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as these are an interconnection of various components.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the demand for efficient equipment from several industries present in the region.

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware & Software

• Services



Testing Methods Covered:

• Conducted Emissions and Immunity Testing

• EMC Emissions and Immunity Testing

• Radio Frequency Compatibility Testing

• Electrostatic Discharge Testing



End Users Covered:

• IT and Telecommunications

• Renewable Energy

• Automotive

• Consumer Appliances and Electronics

• Industrial

• Military and Aerospace

• Railways

• Medical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

