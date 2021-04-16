Unified Communication (UC) And Business Headsets – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Unified Communication (UC) And Business Headsets Market is expected to reach $6,373.82 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Unified Communication (UC) And Business Headsets Market include Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co KG, Plantronics Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Logitech, Koss Corporation, HP Development Company L.P., GN Store Nord A/S, Dell Technologies Inc, Bose Corporation and Audio- Technica Corporation.

High investment in R&D and increasing demand for products with high quality and effective sound are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a fluctuation in the raw material prices is restraining the market growth.

Unified communication-enabled headset supports the use of personal devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Employees working from home can efficiently attend video conferences, voice calls, virtual meetings with clients, and face no difficulties due to external sounds and noise etc. It allows organizations to efficiently complete various tasks in time.

Based on product, the headphones segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing demand for innovative due to which wireless connectivity’s are encouraging key players to expand and launch various products in the market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the introduction of favorable government policies, focus of emerging economies on the development of infrastructure mainly in China and India.

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Sales Channel

• Exclusive Showrooms



Prices Covered:

• >100 USD

• <50 USD

• 50 to 100 USD



Types Covered:

• Wired

• Wireless



Products Covered:

• Headphones

• Earphones



Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential



End Users Covered:

• Business Enterprises

• Contact Center

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

