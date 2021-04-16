Integrated Traffic System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Integrated Traffic System Market is expected to reach $47.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Integrated Traffic System Market include Cisco, Siemens, Sumitomo Electric, FLIR, SWARCO, Iteris, Kapsch Trafficcom, Jenoptik, Cubic, LG CNS, Intelvision Technologies, Atkins, GTT, Citilog, PTV Group, Savari, Transcore, Q-Free, EFKON, and Imtac.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rapid urbanization, technological advancements in the transportation sector, and increasing traffic congestion. However, the need for huge investments is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here:

Integrated traffic systems are specially designed to reduce the chances of accidents and to enhance traffic controls and monitoring. Implementation of integrated traffic systems can help in easy movement of cars through various transport modes. It also allows fleet managers to improve productivity by efficiently scheduling routes and delivering traffic updates and forecasting the time of departure and arrival. They also contribute to environmental protection as they help in reducing the carbon emission.

By function, the traffic control segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which can attribute to its increasing vehicle congestion across the world as a result of the rising number of vehicles.

Access the complete report at:

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization in the developing economies of the region.

Make an inquiry at:

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware

• Solution

• Services



Types Covered:

• Dynamic Message Sign / Variable Messaging Sign

• Over-Height Detector

• Automatic Traffic Recorders

• Portable Dynamic Message Sign

• Remote Traffic Microwave Sensor

• On Trailer



Functions Covered:

• Traffic Control

• Traffic Monitoring

• Information Provision



Applications Covered:

• Urban Traffic Management and Control

• Expressway

• Incident Detection

• Facial Recognition

• Predictive Traffic Modelling System

• Adaptive Traffic Control System



End Users Covered:

• Road

• Railways

• Air

• Maritime

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com