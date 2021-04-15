Global Marine Genset Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Marine generators are additional power units that supply power to the vessel. These gensets are fueled by hybrid fuel, diesel, gas and more and are applied to commercial vehicles, marine support vessels, cruise ships and defense vessels. Commercial vehicles include cargo ships, tankers, tugboats, car carriers, super tankers and reefers. Cruise ships are ships used by people for sports or recreational purposes and include ferries, cruise ships, sailing yachts, sports yachts, and undersea liners.

The Marine Genset Market key players in this market include:

⦁ Cummins

⦁ Caterpillar

⦁ Man Diesel and Turbo

⦁ Valley Power Systems

⦁ Volvo

⦁ Kohler

⦁ Deutz

⦁ ABB

⦁ Wartsila

⦁ Dresser Rand

⦁ Daihatsudiesel

⦁ Rolls-Royce Power System

⦁ Sole Diesel

By Type

⦁ Diesel Fuel

⦁ Gas Fuel

⦁ Hybrid Fuel

By Application

⦁ Merchant Ships

⦁ Ocean Vessel

⦁ Defense Ship

⦁ Other



