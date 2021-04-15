Shelf-life Testing Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Shelf-life Testing Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6% during 2021-2027. Shelf life refers to a specific time when a product is valid, does not deteriorate, is not unsuitable for use, consumption or sale, and is available for sale. Shelf life tests conducted in a laboratory to determine the expected shelf life of food products for which the product should be consumed.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

Based on method

Real-time

Accelerated

Based on parameter

Microbial contamination

Rancidity

Nutrient stability

Organoleptic properties

Others (water activity, pH, and moisture content)

Based on food tested

Packaged food

Beverages

Bakery & confectionery products

Meat & meat products

Dairy, dairy products, and desserts

Processed fruits & vegetables

Company Profile

Agrifood Technology

ALS Limited

AsureQuality Limited

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Microchem Lab Services (Pty) Ltd

R J Hill Laboratories Limited

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Shelf-life Testing Market

The market share of the global Shelf-life Testing Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Shelf-life Testing Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Shelf-life Testing Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Shelf-life Testing Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Shelf-life Testing Market Report

What was the Shelf-life Testing Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 6% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Shelf-life Testing Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

