Industrial Networking Solutions Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Industrial Networking Solutions Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 20% during 2021-2027. Industrial network solutions are the backbone of any automation system architecture as they provide a powerful means of data exchange and data controllability and flexibility to connect various devices. Data communication refers to the transmission of information or data primarily in digital form from a transmitter to a receiver over a link connecting the two. Conventional communication networks are used to enable data communication between computers and other devices.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Component:

Technologies

Services

By Technology

WLAN

SDWAN

IIoT

By Service

Network planning and optimization

Network integration

Network orchestration

Training and education

Network security

Company Profile

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco System Inc.

Belden Inc.

Moxa Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Sierra Wireless

Belden Incorporated

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Aruba Networks

