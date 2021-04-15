Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market 2020: Industry Analysis Report to 2026

The global LIS market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rapid developments in laboratory software systems and the introduction of new technologies to improve the laboratory management system are the key factors propelling the growth of this market. New LIS is come up with better advancement incorporated with some additional features that provide a systematic approach towards data security and management for the healthcare sector. Key market players of the LIS market are introducing new systems in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Agilent Technologies Inc. had recently developed a new system which is Agilent K6460S LC/MS for clinical diagnostic labs. Agilent’s new K6460S is designed to reduce training time and increase productivity by limiting the steps from submission to reporting compared to other LC/MS products. The new system provides accurate diagnostic results during lab testing. Agilent is one of the leading providers of services and products for life science. Agilent’s new systems would help to expand their product portfolio and will able to provide better services to the health sector, which leads to the growth of the LIS market.

Moreover, in August 10, 2020, HORIZON LIMS had launched version 13 for its laboratory information management system which includes oracle 19c technology along with some new features such as streamlined report delivery, internationalization, and database archiving. The new upgraded version has the power to perform in a better way with the enhancement of document security. With this new technology launch, the company can offer better services to healthcare IT which will further increase the company’s revenue in the market. Considering these types of technology advancement can be expected to trigger the growth of the LIS Market.

Global LIS Market Report Segment

By Product

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-Based

By Components

Software & Services

Hardware

By End-User

Physician Laboratories

Hospital Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Global LIS Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

