Industry Overview of Global E-Clinical Solution Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026

The global e-clinical solution market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The factor propelling the growth of the market include the rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions followed by the key market players for the expansion of their offerings in e-clinical solutions. For instance, in March 2021, Advarra, which provides clinical site-centric technologies along with compliance services has acquired Bio-Optronics. The company Bio-Optronics makes clinical trial management systems (CTMS) for health systems and research sites. CTMS is an integrated suite for an e-clinical solution. The acquisition with Bio-Optronics along with its suite of products and services will enable Advarra to become one of the leading companies in site technology for e-clinical solutions. In line with this, the acquisition will further support Advarra to establish its relationship with academic medical centers, cancer centers.

Furthermore, in September 2019, Anju Software Inc. a provider of data, software, and services to life science companies has completed the acquisition of OmniComm Systems, Inc., web-based electronic data capture and eClinical solutions. By this acquisition, Anju Software Inc has sustained its leading position as the fastest provider in the global eClinical solutions market by merging existing solutions and CTMS, eTMF, data migration, and integration tools of OmniComm suite of eClinical solutions. This acquisition will broaden the product portfolio of Anju Software Inc for the eClinical solutions market. Thus, these types of strategies adopted by market players will further expand their business and services for e-clinical solutions, that further projected to propel the growth of the market.

Global E-Clinical Solution Market Report Segment

By Deployment

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

Licensed Enterprise

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals

Clinical Research Organizations

Others

Global E-Clinical Solution Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Adroit Infosystems, Inc.

Advarra, Inc.

Anju Software, Inc.

Bioclinica

Clinipace Inc.

CRF Health Inc.

