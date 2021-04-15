Digital Forensics Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Digital Forensics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 13% during 2021-2027. Digital forensics or computer forensics involves collecting, identifying, extracting, and analyzing evidence from digital devices such as computers, laptops, and hard disks. This type of technology is used in criminal, civil courts and private organizations. This technology helps reduce employee theft, especially in the banking, defense and IT industries.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Tool
- Forensic Data Analysis
- Data Acquisition and Preservation
- Data Recovery
- Review and Reporting
- Forensic Decryption
By Type
- Computer Forensics
- Network Forensics
- Mobile Device Forensics
- Cloud Forensics
By Vertical
- Government and Defense
- BFSI
- Telecom and IT
- Retail
Company Profiles
- AccessData Group LLC
- ADF Solutions
- Cellebrite Paraben
- Coalfire
- Digital Detective
- LogRhythm
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Digital Forensics Market
- The market share of the global Digital Forensics Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Digital Forensics Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Digital Forensics Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Digital Forensics Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Digital Forensics Market Report
- What was the Digital Forensics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 13% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Digital Forensics Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
