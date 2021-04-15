AI infrastructure Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

AI infrastructure market is projected to grow from USD 14.6 billion in 2019 to USD 50.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 23%.

AI infrastructure for deep learning technology allows machines to build hierarchical representations. For example, the first layer of the captured image can scan a simple edge and then a layer that collects the shapes that form the edge (such as rectangles or circles).

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global AI infrastructure Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/ai-infrastructure-market/48801/



Key Market Players

Key players operating in the AI infrastructure market are Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Micron Technology (US), Amazon Web Services (US), CISCO (US), Oracle (US), ARM (UK), Xilinx (US), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (US), Dell (US), HPE (US), Habana Labs (Israel), and Synopsys Inc. (US).

Based on Technology, the AI infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Machine learning

Deep learning

Based on Function, the AI infrastructure market has been segmented as follows:

Training

Inference



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global AI infrastructure industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by AI infrastructure Market Report



1. What was the AI infrastructure Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of AI infrastructure Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the AI infrastructure Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global AI infrastructure market.

• The market share of the global AI infrastructure market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global AI infrastructure market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global AI infrastructure market.





About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404