Application Hosting Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Application Hosting Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11% during 2021-2027. A hosted application is an online application that can be accessed through the internet. The application software resides on the server. Hosted applications are also referred to as web-based applications or internet-based applications. Hosted applications are one of the pioneering service models for cloud services. Hosted applications are one of the pioneering service models for various cloud services.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By application type

Web-based applications

Mobile-based applications

By vertical

Media and entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Healthcare

Retail and eCommerce

Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Company Profile

Google LLC

Navisite LLC

Liquid Web, Inc.

Rackspace, Inc.

DXC Technology

IBM Corporation

Apprenda (Atos SE)

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Sungard Availability Servic

