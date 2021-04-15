Software Asset Management Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Software Asset Management Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 13% during 2021-2027. Software Asset Management (SAM) is a process that manages and improves the purchasing, distribution, maintenance, utilization, and retirement of many software applications within an enterprise. Important benefits of software asset management include cost reduction and optimization, optimal licensing, budgeting, waste and deduplication, security risk reduction, volume discounts, reduced liability risk, and integration of other management services.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Software Asset Management Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/software-asset-management-market/30362/

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others (Energy and Utilities, and Legal Services)

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Company Profile

Aspera Technologies Inc.

Certero

Cherwell Software, LLC

Flexera

IBM

Ivanti

Micro Focus

Microsoft

ServiceNow

Snow Software

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Software Asset Management Market

The market share of the global Software Asset Management Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Software Asset Management Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Software Asset Management Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Software Asset Management Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Software Asset Management Market Report

What was the Software Asset Management Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 13% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Software Asset Management Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavours to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company name: Orion Market Reports

Contact person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404