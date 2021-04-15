IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2027

The Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) is a combination of connectivity services and management tools that support IoT and M2M projects around the world. This allows enterprises to connect IoT project deployments, enable or disable SIM, change tariff profiles, switch between different mobile network operators and, above all, define data consumption.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) market are

Arm

HPE

ZTE

Links Field

MAVOCO AG

Swisscom

EMnify GmbH

Aeris

Segment by Type

Cellular

Non-cellular

Segment by Application

Energy & Utilities

Finance & Banking

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) Market Report



1. What was the IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) market.

• The market share of the global IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global IOT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) market.





