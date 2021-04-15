Bio-emulsion Polymers – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Bio-emulsion Polymers Market is expected to reach $688.61 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bio-emulsion Polymers Market include Aquapak Polymers Ltd, EcoSynthetix, Inc., Itaconix Corporation, Lactips, Plantic Technologies Ltd, BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Arkema S.A., Clariant, Cytec Industries Inc, DIC Corporation, Nuplex Industries Ltd, OMNOVA Solutions Inc, The Lubrizol Corporation, and Trinseo.

Rise in usage of bio emulsion polymers in various applications and growing consumer awareness are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high price and complex manufacturing process of biopolymers as compared to synthetic chemicals are restraining the growth of the market.

Bio-emulsion polymers are produced from renewable sources of raw-materials. They are produced by two processes such as bio-based latex polymer and bio-based sugar macromer processes. The bio-based sugar macromer process makes utilize of sugar as a feedstock for the manufacture of final product while bio-based latex polymer process uses starch produced from potato, rice, corn to fabricate polymers.

Based on the type, the acrylics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the extensive relevance scope of bio-emulsion polymers across paper coating, paint, and textile industries. Acrylics have its higher attribute such as stiffness, admirable weather ability, and resistance to sunlight which improve the product value.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization coupled with growing popularity of the product in end-use industries. The growing consumption of bio-based materials in textiles, paper board, and packaging sectors has propelled countries such as China, Japan, and India to achieve a stunning growth in the market as they provide excellent flexibility, stability and low maintenance to the product.

Material Compositions Covered:

• Polybutylene Terephthalate

• Polymethyl Methacrylate

• Polybutylene

• Polyacrylic Acid

• Polyamide

• Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Types Covered:

• Acrylics

• Polyurethanes

• Styrene-Butadiene Latex

• Vinyl Acetate Polymers

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Paints & Coatings

• Paper & Paperboards

• Textiles & Nonwoven

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

