Aircraft Oxygen Systems (AOS) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Oxygen Systems (AOS) Market is expected to reach $8.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Aircraft Oxygen Systems (AOS) Market include Ventura Aerospace, Inc., Cobham plc, Aeromedix.Com Llc, B/E Aerospace, BASA Aviation Ltd., Safran, Essex Industries, Inc, Aviation Oxygen Systems Inc, Adams Rite Aerospace Inc, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Zodiac Aerospace, Precise Flight, Inc., and Technodinamika Holding, Jsc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing number of air travellers across the world, replacement of aging aircraft, easy availability of smaller robust components, growth in the line fit market, and increase in in passenger traffic worldwide. However, stringent regulations for safety are likely to hamper the market.

Aircraft oxygen systems designed to store or to generate a supply of pure oxygen, are installed in many military aircraft and in most commercial and business aircraft types. Additionally, based on the type and the role of the aircraft concerned, the oxygen system may be used for normal operations, in order to offer supplemental oxygen for specific situations. Also, used for provision of emergency oxygen in the event of smoke, fire, fumes or loss of pressurisation. With air transport being cost effective day-by-day, the number of travellers is expected to increase significantly. Thriving number of aircraft passengers has created a strong demand for efficient oxygen systems.

By mechanism, lavatory oxygen system segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. It provides oxygen to passengers occupying the aircraft lavatory during a cabin depressurization event. Recent lavatory oxygen systems are designed to match the descent profiles of oxygen generators that were previously installed in aircraft lavatories. In a security-related decision, the FAA ordered aircraft operators to remove or disable the existing lavatory oxygen systems. However, the FAA revised these regulations and mandated each aircraft type to install lavatory oxygen systems in aircraft lavatories for passenger safety.

On the basis of geography, Europe is one of the leading regions in the aircraft oxygen systems market, considering the advancements made in the civil aviation sector. It has commanded 20% of the existing aircraft fleet globally, which has opened opportunities for the retrofit market in this region. Also, this region is a leading manufacturer of aircraft, such as Airbus and ATR, which has further led to the rise in demand for aircraft oxygen systems.

Mechanisms Covered:

• Compressed Oxygen System

• Chemical Oxygen Generator



Systems Covered:

• Crew Oxygen System

• Passenger Oxygen System



Components Covered:

• Oxygen Delivery System

• Oxygen Mask System

• Oxygen Storage System



Aircraft Types Covered:

• Very Large Body Aircraft

• Regional Transport Aircraft

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft



Fits Covered:

• Retrofit

• Line Fit



Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)



Applications Covered:

• Civil Aviation Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

