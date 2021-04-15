Antimicrobial Medical Textiles – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market is expected to reach $1,152.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market include 3M, Smith-nephew, Medtronic(Covidien), Dupont, J&J, Cardinal Health, ALLMED, Braun, Medline, Ahlstrom, Winner Medical, Hakuzo, Techtex, Medpride, KOB, TWE, Dynarex, Vilene, JianErKang, and Zhende.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing the number of hospitals, rising standards of living, and growing health consciousness. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Antimicrobial medical textiles are fiber-based substrates to which antimicrobial agents have been applied at the surface, or incorporated into the fibers, rendering a product that kills or inhibits the growth of microorganisms.

By finishing agent, the quaternary ammonium segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its ability to perform numerous actions such as damage to bacterial cells and inhibition of cell multiplication.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing usage of implantable goods and ongoing advancements in biotechnology.

Finishing Agents Covered:

• Bio-Based Agents

• Metal & Metallic Salts

• Synthetic Organic Compounds

• Quaternary Ammonium

• Triclosan



Fabrics Covered:

• Polyester

• Cotton

• Polyamide

• Other Fabrics



Types Covered:

• Woven

• Non-Woven

• Knitted



Products Covered:

• Polyphenylene Sulfide Powder Coating

• Poly Vinyl Chloride Powder Coating



Applications Covered:

• Healthcare & Hygiene Products

• Incontinence Care Garments

• Automotive Textiles

• Commercial Textile

• Home Textile

• Industrial Textile

• Upholstery

• Implantable Goods

• Construction Textile

• Non-Implantable Goods

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

