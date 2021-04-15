Aircraft Ignition System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Ignition System Market is expected to reach $649.50 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in the Aircraft Ignition System Market include Woodward, TransDigm, Unison, G3I, Meggitt, Electroair, SureFly, Air Power, Inc., Aero Inc., and Sky Dynamics.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing number of aircraft deliveries, rising demand for aircraft ignition systems in UAVs, and increasing adoption of electronic ignition systems. However, decreasing popularity of magneto ignition systems is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

An aircraft ignition system provides an electrical spark to ignite the fuel/air mixture in the cylinders. The ignition system of the engine is completely separate from the aeroplane’s electrical system.

By type, the electronic segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the development of electronic ignition systems that are reliable and have a longer lifespan as compared to conventional ignition systems.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the presence of several leading manufacturers in the region.

Solution Types Covered:

• Parts

• Services



Fits Covered:

• Line

• Retro



Types Covered:

• Electronic

• Magneto



Components Covered:

• Igniters

• Ignition Leads

• Exciters

• Spark Plugs



Engine Types Covered:

• Turbine Engine

• Reciprocating Engine



Platforms Covered:

• Fixed Wing Aircraft

• Rotary Wing Aircraft

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)



Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel



End Users Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

