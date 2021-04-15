Screen Print Label – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Screen Print Label Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Screen Print Label Market include 3M Company , Avery Dennison, Bemis, Berry Global, CCL Industries, Cenveo, Constantia Flexibles, DOW Chemical, Hood Packaging, Intertape Polymer Group , Karlville Development, Klckner Pentaplast , Labels & Stickers, LINTEC, Macfarlane Group, Mondi plc and SleeveCo.

Growing purchasing power of average customers and upswing in the adoption of innovative labelling tools is the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high-priced solution for printing with several colors is hampering the market growth.

Screen-print technology can distribute high levels of sophistication regarding multi-process imaging, accurate, speedy automatic dispensing for premium prime labelling applications. Screen-print labels are also the preferred technology for flexible information print labels – for example, track-and-trace/barcoding, and in store price-weight applications, using thermal or uncoated paper stocks.

Based on the end user, the fashion and apparels segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing value of the apparel market worldwide, the demand for screen print label technology is increasing. Label manufacturers are continuously thinking of innovative ideas for clothing labels and novel materials, finishes, and other methods of designing.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, growth in the retail industry, urbanization are some of the factors that contribute to the growth in the developing countries of Asia Pacific.

Material Types Covered:

• Plastic

• Paperboard

• Metal

• Glass



Types Covered:

• Wet-Glued Label

• Shrink Sleeves Label

• Linerless Label

• Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labels

• Multi-part Barcode Labels

• In-mold labels



Ink-System Types Covered:

• Water-Based Screen Printing Inks

• UV-Based

• Glass-Ceramic Inks

• Conventional Solvent-Based



Durability’s Covered:

• Temporary or Removable

• Permanent



End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Medical

• Manufacturing

• Food & Beverages

• Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG)

• Fashion and Apparels

• Electronics and Appliances

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Automotive Industry

• Agriculture

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

