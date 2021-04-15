Global Legal Analytics Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Legal analysis is a data management process related to internal legal aspects and decision making. This technology helps the legal industry manage tough tasks with increased speed and accuracy. Legal analysis includes data mining, which is further used to provide insights from organizations such as judges, lawyers, court law firms, and parties involved. This is done through automated process development, billing optimization, financial operations and resource management.

The Legal Analytics Market key players in this market include:

⦁ MindCrest (US)

⦁ UnitedLex Corporation (US)

⦁ Argopoint (US)

⦁ LexisNexis (US)Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

⦁ Thomson Reuters (Canada)

⦁ Premonition (US)

⦁ Analytics Consulting (US)

⦁ The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) (US)

⦁ IBM Corporation (US)

By Type

⦁ Descriptive Analytics

⦁ Prescriptive Analytics

⦁ Predictive Analytics

By Application

⦁ Corporates

⦁ Law Firms

⦁ Others



Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Legal Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Legal Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Legal Analytics Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Legal Analytics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Legal Analytics Market was the market leader in 2021?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Legal Analytics market.

• The market share of the global Legal Analytics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Legal Analytics market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Legal Analytics market.



