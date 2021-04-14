LED Light Engine Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The light engine is an LED equivalent to a conventional lamp. It usually consists of an LED chip mounted on a circuit board with electrical and mechanical fixtures, which means that it is ready to be fixed to the luminaire. The light engine may not consist of only one chip. Sometimes it can be an array of 9 or 16 with a phosphor coating.

The LED Light Engine Market key players in this market include:

⦁ Philips Lighting

⦁ OSRAM Licht Group

⦁ Fulham

⦁ Tridonic

⦁ MaxLite

⦁ General Electric Company

⦁ Thomas Research Products

⦁ Fusion Optix

⦁ RS Components

⦁ Zlight Technology

By Type

⦁ Flexible

⦁ Rigid

By Application

⦁ Residential

⦁ Commercial

⦁ Industrial

⦁ Others



