Global Commercial Drones Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

The global commercial drones market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Increase in adoption of the commercial drone in retail warehouses further contribute to the growth of the market. Various startups in field of commercial drones including Gather, a US based startup uses a fleet of drones to map the warehouse environment activities for collecting stock data, read barcodes and others. Upteko, a Denmark based startup developing drones for maritime industry, Aerizone, an Indian startup uses drones to capture geographical information to generate geospatial information, and other companies are also working in the field of commercial drones.

Furthermore, in June 2020, DIJ has launched a new cost-effective LIDAR technology, to obtain geographical information for mapping and mobile drone applications. Apart from this, in august 2020, Wibotic Company received an approval for wireless drone charging technology from Federal Communication System (FCC) and for this technology; the company has raised $5.7 million. Thus, the company’s initiatives in the deployment of various commercial drones and the use of new technology for the drone sector are boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Commercial Drone Market Report Segment

By Type

Fixed Wings Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Nano Drones

Hybrid Drones

By Applications

Transportation

Agriculture

Media and Entertainment

Construction

Government and Defense

Others (Energy, Tourism)

Global Commercial Drones Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

