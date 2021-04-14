Global Lecture Capture Systems Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global lecture capture system records and archives educational content such as seminars, conferences and lectures. The system includes both software and hardware working together to enable recording of both visual and audio aspects of educational content. This system allows students or prospective staff to learn on their own devices at the time and speed that suits them. This system also works in distance learning programs. These systems help increase user engagement and grow personalized student-teacher relationships.

The Lecture Capture Systems Market key players in this market include:

⦁ Kaltura

⦁ Panopto

⦁ Crestron Electronics

⦁ Yuja

⦁ Sonic Foundry

⦁ Cisco Systems

⦁ Vbrick

⦁ Mcgraw-Hill Education

⦁ Techsmith

⦁ Haivision

By Type

⦁ Hardware

⦁ Software

By Application

⦁ Education Authorities

⦁ Enterprise

⦁ Other



