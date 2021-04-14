New Report: Global Biological Sample Handling Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The biological sample handling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The increasing number of clinical trials and opening of research biorepositories to support R&D for new drugs by key market players driving the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2020, Avantor, Inc., one of the leading companies that provide products and services in the life sciences, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries, had opened its new biorepository and sample archiving facility in Frankfurt, Europe. The new facility by Avantor, Inc., would support researchers to have access to their samples for future research and analysis, and it will also provide the storage for new drug discoveries. Through this facility, the company provides support for the growing demands for Scientific Research and Clinical Trial Sample Storage centers.
Moreover, in September 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific had started a new facility by expanding its integrated clinical trial supply chain and distribution facility in Suzhou, China. Thermo Fisher Scientific company is one of the leading companies that provide services for life science. The company provides services that include the offering of new drug substances, clinical trials, drug products, and viral vector developments by this facility. The company will be able to provide the support required for the growth of clinical trial studies that will be used for the development of new drug developments. Besides, the company has also provided the resources to develop and discover new drugs with the support of this facility. Thus, these types of developments are further projected to propel the growth of the biological sample handling market.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
- Segment Covered- By Storage Type, By Application, By Ownership
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Alliance Pharma PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., ProteoGenex, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Others.
Global Biological Sample Handling Market Segment
By Storage Type
- Cold Storage
- Room Temperature Storage
By Application
- Drug Discovery
- Forensic Investigation
- DNA Extraction
- Proteomics
- Genomics Studies
- Others
By Ownership
- Commercial
- Academics/Research
Global Biological Sample Handling Market Segment by Region
North America
- US
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Alliance Pharma PLC
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- BioRepository Resources, LLC
- Brooks Automation, Inc.
- Conversant Bio.
- Cryopoint LLC
