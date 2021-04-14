Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 12% during 2021-2027. PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection System) is installed in the external environment to detect the occurrence of intruders trying to enter the building. The perimeter intrusion detection system market is expected to thrive during the forecast period, with increasing security concerns, increasing video surveillance system installations and increasing demand for remote access via wireless technology and cloud.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Type

Open Area

Fence Mounted

Buried

By Vertical

Critical Infrastructure

Military & Defense

Government

Transportation

Industrial

Correctional Facilities

Commercial

Others

Company Profile

nixter International

Schneider Electric SE

Johnson Controls International plc

FLIR Systems

Axis Communications AB

