Superdisintegrants Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Superdisintegrants are substances routinely included in the tablet or capsule formulations to aid in the break-up of the compacted mass into the primary particles to facilitate the dissolution or release of the active ingredients when it is put into a fluid environment.



In the world wide, superdisintegrants manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. Global major consumption regions are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Revenue share of North America and Europe are separately about 30.11% and 35.78% in 2019.

The market of superdisintegrants is highly competitive. Ashland, BASF, JRS Pharma, DFE Pharma are the major players in the market. In 2019, JRS Pharma, the largest manufacturer in volume, sales revenue was 21.02 million USD, and superdisintegrants sales were 3767 MT, accounting for 13% of sales market share.

In 2019, the global Superdisintegrants market size was US$ 229.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 329.3 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027.

The major companies include:

Ashland

BASF

JRS Pharma

DFE Pharma

Roquette

DuPont

Shin-Etsu

Asahi Kasei

Anhui Sunhere

Huzhou Zhanwang

Liaocheng E Hua

JH Nanhang

Jiaozuo Zhongwei

Segment by Type, the Superdisintegrants market is segmented into

SSG

XP

CCS

L-HPC

Others

SSG is the largest segment, holds a market share over 30% in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Superdisintegrants market is segmented into

Tablet

Capsule

Others







Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Superdisintegrants industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Superdisintegrants Market Report



1. What was the Superdisintegrants Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Superdisintegrants Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Superdisintegrants Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Superdisintegrants market.

• The market share of the global Superdisintegrants market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Superdisintegrants market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Superdisintegrants market.





