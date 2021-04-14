Rolling Stock Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global Rolling Stock market size is projected to reach US$ 55730 million by 2025, from US$ 48000 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2027.

Rail vehicles have facilitated easy transportation between various destinations with advantages such as cost efficiency, reliability and comfort. Therefore, the demand for rail vehicles has been increasing over the past few years and is expected to increase modestly over the forecast period. The increase in urban area population is expected to increase demand for rail vehicles such as trams, regional trains, passenger railroads, and more. Moreover, travelers prefer high-speed trains over conventional trains because of their faster traffic and comfort.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Electric Locomotives

Diesel Locomotives

By Application:

Commercial Use

Industry Use

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Rolling Stock market are:

CRRC

Bombardier

Alstom

Siemens

GE Transportation

Hyundai Rotem

Transmashholding

Stadler Rail AG

Hitachi

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

CAF

EMD (Caterpillar)



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Rolling Stock industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Rolling Stock Market Report



1. What was the Rolling Stock Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Rolling Stock Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Rolling Stock Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Rolling Stock market.

• The market share of the global Rolling Stock market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Rolling Stock market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Rolling Stock market.





