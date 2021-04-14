Industry Overview of Database Automation Market : Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The Database Automation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 27% during 2021-2027. Database automation provides important functions for automated database maintenance and provisioning. Change and maintain compliance across enterprise database platforms and provide cross-database vendor solutions and operating systems. The database is the most important and complex part of the enterprise application stack and requires competent resources to manage and set it up.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Provisioning

Backup

Security and compliance

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Enterprise Size

Large enterprises

SMEs

Company Profile

Percona LLC

HelpSystems LLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

BMC Software, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

CA Technologies, Inc.

Red Gate Software Ltd

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Database Automation Market

The market share of the global Database Automation Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Database Automation Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Database Automation Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Database Automation Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Database Automation Market Report

What was the Database Automation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 27% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Database Automation Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

