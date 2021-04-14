Industry Overview of Database Automation Market : Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The Database Automation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 27% during 2021-2027. Database automation provides important functions for automated database maintenance and provisioning. Change and maintain compliance across enterprise database platforms and provide cross-database vendor solutions and operating systems. The database is the most important and complex part of the enterprise application stack and requires competent resources to manage and set it up.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Application
- Provisioning
- Backup
- Security and compliance
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
By Enterprise Size
- Large enterprises
- SMEs
Company Profile
- Percona LLC
- HelpSystems LLC
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- BMC Software, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Red Gate Software Ltd
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Micro Focus International plc
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Database Automation Market
- The market share of the global Database Automation Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Database Automation Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Database Automation Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Database Automation Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Database Automation Market Report
- What was the Database Automation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 27% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Database Automation Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
