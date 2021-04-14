Refrigerated Warehousing Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

Handling of frozen and refrigerated foods and pharmaceuticals is one of the most difficult aspects for food or pharmaceutical manufacturers and logistics suppliers. Cold storage is one of the services that allows you to optimally manage your cold chain during the transportation and storage of these products. This warehouse offers a wide range of temperatures to handle a wide range of products such as fish, meat and poultry, dairy and sweets. Moreover, a growing number of agrochemical products are showing the need for refrigerated warehouse services. The global refrigerated warehouse market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

The following players are covered in this report:

AGRO Merchants Group

Americold

John Swire & Sons

Lineage Logistics

Preferred Freezer Services

Nichirei Logistics

Kloosterboer Services

Interstate Cold Storage

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Burris Logistics

Frialsa Frigorificos

Henningsen Cold Storage

Refrigerated Warehousing Breakdown Data by Type

Blast freezing

Vapor compression

PLC

Evaporative cooling

Refrigerated Warehousing Breakdown Data by Application

Fruits & vegetables

Bakery & confectionery

Milk & dairy products

Meat

Seafood

Beverages



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Refrigerated Warehousing industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Refrigerated Warehousing Market Report



1. What was the Refrigerated Warehousing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Refrigerated Warehousing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Refrigerated Warehousing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Refrigerated Warehousing market.

• The market share of the global Refrigerated Warehousing market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Refrigerated Warehousing market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Refrigerated Warehousing market.





