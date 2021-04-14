New Report: Global Automotive Air Filter Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global automotive air filter market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Increase in the development in air filters by major players is key factor to propel the growth of the automotive air filter market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, MANN-HUMMEL had launched an ISO 16890 certified pocket filter Air pocket Eco ePM10 50% to provide long service in high dust loads and it will reduce the energy consumption by 15%. Along with it, the company had also introduced FreciousPlus, its latest innovation in cabin air filtration. The filter has tendency to remove small particles such as fine dust with high efficiency, and can alos block annoying odour and harmful gases coming from engine. Moreover, in March 2019, Sogefi launched an air filter Cabin3tech, the products filters dust particles and also reduced odors and hazardous fumes.

Furthermore, in March 2020, Donaldson Company, Inc. had launched PowerCore Edge, a new compact and high-efficiency engine for air cleaning designed to fit into confined under hood space. This new product is mainly used in heavy dust environment and it also offers front service access for filter changes. It has a unique seal design with 100-degree celsius heat tolerance capacity. Thus, these product innovations by the companies is propelling the demand for air filters in energy efficient vehicles and contributing in the growth of the automotive air filter market in the region.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product, By Vehicle Type, By Material

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Mann+Hummel GmbH, Donaldson Company Inc., Mahale GmbH, Acdelco, Inc., Sogefi Group, Fram Group LLC, Hengst Se & Co.KG And Others.

Global Automotive Air Filter Market Report Segment

By Product

Cabin air filter

Intake air filter

Exhaust air filter

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler

Passenger cars

Light commercial

Heavy commercial

By Material

Paper air filter

Cotton gauze air filter

Global Automotive Air Filter Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

