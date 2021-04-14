Industry Overview of Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market : Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 45% during 2021-2027. AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence Service) is a third-party provider of artificial intelligence (AI) outsourcing. This allows people and organizations to navigate different paths for different purposes without a high investment in initial installation, and with less risk. Whether it’s a software company, consultant, or professional service company, most smart vendors offer companies or work with partners that can provide a full suite of services to help support large-scale AI solutions.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

Others

Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Apple Inc.

Amazon

IBM Corporation

CognitiveScale, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Intel, Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market

The market share of the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Report

What was the Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 45% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

