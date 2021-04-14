New Study: Asia-Pacific Solar Panel Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Asia-pacific solar panel market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The increasing number of solar panel project developments with collaboration in key market players driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific solar panel market. For instance, in February 2020, Canidian Solar Inc, one of the leading companies in solar power generation, had constructed two solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in Japan. The first project with a capacity of 13.6 MWp was projected in the Ibaraki Prefecture, with a power generation of approximately 15,901 MWh. Similarly, the second project with 13.0 MWp and power generation of approximately 15,250 MWh is projected in the Fukuoka Prefecture. The company expects to project both the plants on a commercial level by mid-2021.

Besides, in August 2020, the company had announced the construction of commercial and industrial rooftop solar projects in Malaysia. The construction of the project had been taken with the collaboration of Antah Solar Sdn. Bhd. and Eleaps Sdn. Bhd., (service provider of solar panel installation) The project has been powered by 13,000 pieces of Canadian Solar’s high-efficiency KuMax modules. According to the company, the project tends to generate approximately 6,700 MWh of energy every year up to 25 years. Considering these project expansions, significant growth can be expected in the Asia-Pacific solar panel market during the forecast period.

Asia-pacific Solar Panel Market Report Segment

By Panel Type

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Thin-film

By End-User

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

By Application

Ground-Mount

RoofTop

Asia-pacific Solar Panel Market Report Segment by Geography

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Canadian Solar Inc.

Csun Solar Tech

Evergreen Solar

First Solar, Inc.

Hanwha Group

JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Juwi Holding AG

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

