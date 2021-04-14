Smart Greenhouse – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Smart Greenhouse Market is expected to reach $3.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Greenhouse Market include Cultivar, Certhon, Argus Controls, Lumigrow, Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Rough Brothers, Netafim, Greentech Agro LLC, Sensaphone, Logiqs, Nexus Corporation, International Greenhouse Company, Kubo, and Agrowtek Inc.

Some of the factors such as the rising number of government initiatives to promote the adoption of smart agricultural practices and growing demand for food owing to continuously increasing global population are propelling the market growth. However, high investment costs owing to the deployment of expensive systems in smart greenhouses are hampering the market growth.

The smart greenhouse is a concept of greenhouse that cultivates crops without human interference. Crops cultivate without modification of climate or any human intervention by any means for a meticulous period in a smart greenhouse. The smart greenhouse uses different microprocessors and sensors to execute functions such as controlling temperature and irrigation systems. The key objective of the smart greenhouse is to improve the productivity of the farmers and to manufacture better farming outcomes.

Based on the type, the hydroponics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the hydroponics-based smart greenhouses allow soilless agricultural practices to decrease the consumption of resources, thus allowing this farming procedure to be adopted by a huge number of stakeholders, ranging from home gardeners to expert growers and supermarkets to restaurants. Smart greenhouses based on hydroponics use sand, pebbles, or sawdust as substrates as they have a high water-holding capacity. The roots grow within these substrates to secure plants in troughs or containers.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its continuously increasing population, thereby leading to a rising demand for food from the region. This has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies such as smart greenhouses to enable the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year. The growers in China have also introduced advanced growing techniques such as CEA and hydroponics to increase their yields.

Covering Material Types Covered:

• Polycarbonate

• Polyethylene

Technologies Covered:

• Control Systems & Sensors

• Heating, Ventilating and Air Cooling (HVAC) Systems

• LED Grow Lights

• Irrigation System

• Automated Pumps, Valves and Fittings

• Communication System

• Material Handling Equipment

• Cameras

• Lighting System

• Climate Control Services

• Breeding Acceleration by Computer Control

Types Covered:

• Non-hydroponics

• Hydroponics

Offerings Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Crops Covered:

• Vegetables

• Tree Seedlings

• Flowers & Ornamentals

• Fruit Plants

• Nursery Crops

End Users Covered:

• Retail Gardens

• Commercial Growers

• Research & Educational Institutes

• Agriculture

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

