New Study: Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global 3D printing in healthcare market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The new technology and product launches by major key players in 3d printing in healthcare market is driving the growth of this market, for instance, in march 2021, Materialise NV, a global leader in medical 3D printing and planning solutions has added a new technology in its Mimic Enlight cardiovascular suite. The technology will support left atrium appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures for atrial fibrillations patients by using 3D printing. Through this new technology, the company will be able to provide more facilities in treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, in March 2021, Stratasys Ltd. Has introduced a new 3D printer, J5 Dental Jet. The new printer will give dental labs 3D printing efficiency paired with Polyjet realism and precision, and has potential to produce at least five times more dental parts on a single mixed tray than other competitive 3D printers. Through this new 3D printing device, the company will expand its facilities in dental field by producing new designs for dental implants. Considering this new product launches by these companies, a considerable growth can be expected in 3D printing in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Global 3D Printing In Healthcare Market Report Segment

By Technology

Droplet Deposition (DD)

Laser Beam Melting (LBM)

Photo Polymerization

Electron Beam Melting Technology (EBM)

Stereo Lithography (SLS)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Wax Deposition Modelling

Bio Printing

By Application

Implants

Prosthetics

Dental Implants

Surgical Guides

Surgical Instruments

Hearing Aids

Tissue Engineering

Drug Screening

By Material

Plastics and Polymers

Metal

Metal Alloy Powder

Biomaterials

Ceramics

Bone Cements

Nylon

Paper

Wax

Others

Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

