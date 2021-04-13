Protein Labeling Market Share 2020: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2026

The global protein Labeling market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key factors that are boosting the market growth including new launches of the protein Labeling products, new launches of immunology ELISA assay kit, and technology advancement in the market. In July 2020, AMS Biotechnology has launched SARS-CoV2 Spike S1 protein-coated and SARS-CoV2 Spike protein RBD-Coated microplates, which is optimised for ELISA Assay and Biopannning. AMS Biotechnology is a leading transatlantic company contributing to the acceleration of discovery through the provision of cutting-edge life science technology, products and services for research and development in the medical, nutrition, cosmetics and energy industries. The SARS-CoV2 Spike can capture the antibody or ACE2 protein from the cell or serum.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/protein-labeling-market

Furthermore, in October 2020, Creative Diagnostics has launched SARS-CoV-2 immunology kit for detecting the antigen and antibody of the virus. The creative diagnostics immunology kits include SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA Kit, SARS-CoV-2 Antigen ELISA Kit, SARS-CoV-2 IgM ELISA Kit, and SARS-COV-2 Total Antibody ELISA Kit. The other major players offering the Labeling kits including Alexa Fluor 633 Protein Labeling Kit by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Alexa Fluor 532, and others. Therefore, the major player launch of the protein Labeling kits and innovation in product development is growing the market demand across the globe.

A Full Report of Global Protein Labeling Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/protein-labeling-market

Global Protein Labeling Market Report Segment

By Application

Immunological Techniques

Protein Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Fluorescence Microscopy

Cell-Based Assays

Other Assays

By Labeling Method

In Vitro Labeling

In Vivo Labeling

By Product

Reagents

Kits

Services

Global Protein Labeling Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Chemical Computing Group ULC

C. Gerhardt GmbH & Co KG

General Electric Co.

Geno Technology Inc.

HORIBA, Ltd.

HYCEL Medical

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/protein-labeling-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404