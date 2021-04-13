Intelligent Pigging Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Intelligent Pigging is an inspection method that propels inspection probes, also known as smart pigs, through a pipeline to collect important data such as the presence and location of corrosion on the inner wall of a pipe, or other irregularities. It helps to clean the pipeline by scraping the sides of the pipe and removing dirt and debris as it passes through the pipe. Along with cleaning, intelligent pigs can also perform advanced inspection activities as they move along the product flow through pipes. Using non-destructive testing methods such as ultrasonic testing and magnetic flux leak testing, it helps to inspect erosion corrosion, fittings, weld anomalies, metal loss, and more.

The Intelligent Pigging Market key players in this market include:

⦁ T.D. Williamson

⦁ GE(Baker Hughes)

⦁ Rosen Group

⦁ NDT Global

⦁ Enduro Pipeline Services

⦁ Intertek Group

⦁ Applus

⦁ Lin Scan

⦁ Dacon Inspection Services

⦁ Onstream Pipeline Inspection

⦁ SGS SA

⦁ A.Hak Industrial Services

By Type, the market is primarily split into

⦁ Magnetic Flux Leakage

⦁ Ultrasonic

⦁ Caliper

By Application, this report covers the following segments

⦁ Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

⦁ Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection

⦁ Crack & Leak Detection



