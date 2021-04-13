New Report: Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The global omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2021-2027). As omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid is used to reduce inflammation and supportive in preventing chronic diseases such as arthritis, heart failure and cancer, it has wide applications in pharmaceutical sector. Omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acid supports in glucose tolerance, improves the nervous system functioning and its development furthermore, regulates the blood pressure. Moreover, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid is a highly nutritional product used widely in dietary supplements since its ingresses metabolism, enhances muscle, results in quick recovery of injuries and reduces fatigue. Awareness of all these factors among the consumers are propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing demand for omega-3 in dietary supplements further projected to provide ample opportunity to the market growth. For instance, according to 2019 consumer survey, Americans reports to be the highest consumption of the dietary supplements in the overall consumption rate till now that is almost 77%. Among these adults’ men and women who are between age 35-54 are the major dietary supplement consumers with 81%. The three major omega-3 PUFA are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Among omega-3 PUFA, an ALA is majorly found in a range of plant oils, which include soybean, canola oils, and flax seeds; whereas, EPA and DHA are found in fish and other seafoods. Some of the dietary supplements of omega-3 PUFA are fish oil, krill oil, cod liver oil, and algal oil.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Type, By Source, By Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- BASF SE, koninklijke DSM N.V, Orkla ASA, TASA OMEGA and others

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market Report Segment

By Type

Docosahexaenoic Acid

Eicosapentaenoic Acid

Alpha-Linolenic Acid

By Source

Marine Source

Plant Source

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others (Infant Formula, pet food)

Global Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Aker Bio Marine Antarctic AS

Arista Industries Inc.

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.

BASF SE

Clover Cor Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Croda International plc

EvonikIndustries AG

Gc Rieber

