Industry Overview of Global Fertility Testing Devices Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026

The global fertility testing device market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The increasing attention of the major domestic and international players, and the new launches of the testing kits by the companies are driving the market growth during the forecast period, In addition, the rapid change in the lifestyle of women across the globe is the key factor that is fuelling the growth of the market. The rise in the consumption of alcohol and smoking is also the major factor that affects fertility in women.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/fertility-testing-devices-market

Furthermore, in January 2021, Yesmom, a Thailand-based Health startup, has announced the launch of the first home blood testing kits for female fertility in the region. This kit has been designed to support women updated for their reproductive health from the comfort of home. Yesmom kit can be purchased online, and this kit shows the level of the hormone by examining six hormones such as anti-mullerian hormone (AMH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), free thyroxine (ft4), prolactin (PRL), and testosterone (TT) that could affect the normal ovulation and fertility in women.

A Full Report of Global Fertility Testing Devices Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/fertility-testing-devices-market

Moreover, in December 2018, Concepta Diagnosis, a London-based company, had launched the myLotus fertility app and monitoring system, which assist the women trying to conceive test their hormone levels at home. The myLotus fertility app and new product use the luteinizing hormone (LH) levels through the higher level it indicates ovulation. This app and monitoring system had launched to assist the woman to predict the best chance to become pregnant. Thus, the company initiatives regarding the launches of the new fertility testing kits, and the irregular ovulation among the women leads to the increase in the demand of the kits, these factors together propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Type, By Regulatory Classification, By End-User

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Church & Dwight Co, Inc., Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Fairhaven Health, LLC, bioZhena Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, Hilin Life Products, Inc., and others.

Global Fertility Testing Device Market Report Segment

By Type

Female Fertility Testing

Male Fertility Testing

By Regulatory Classification

Over the Counter (OTC)

Prescription (Rx)

By End-User

Hospitals and Fertility Clinics

Home Care Setting

Global Fertility Testing Device Market Report Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/fertility-testing-devices-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404