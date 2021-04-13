Case Packers Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Case packers are machines used for a wide variety of packaging applications to fill cases with products. Various products in different sizes and shapes need to be packaged in larger quantities for easier and more efficient shipping to their destination. The packaging equipment can speed up the entire process of packing up cases with the products so that you can get them out of the warehouse at a much faster rate.

Currently, some companies sell case packer. The main market players are Massman LLC,

Hartness International, Brenton, Bosch, Marchesini Group, Langen Group etc. The global production of case packer increased from 9498 Units in 2011 to 10329 Units in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time.

Case packer is widely used in many industries including food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, consumer products and other industry. Survey results showed that 39% of the case packer market is for food & beverage, 32% is for Chemical and 17% for consumer products in 2015.

Segment by Type, the Case Packers market is segmented into

Conventional case packers

Robotic case packers

Segment by Application, the Case Packers market is segmented into

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Consumer product

Other

The major companies include:

Massman LLC

Hartness International

Brenton

Bosch

Marchesini Group

Langen Group

U-PACK

ADCO Manufacturing

YOUNGSUN

K N Packaging Solutions

Hamrick

ECONOCORP

CPS

BluePrint Automation (BPA)

Schneider

JLS Automation





Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Case Packers industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Case Packers Market Report



1. What was the Case Packers Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Case Packers Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Case Packers Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Case Packers market.

• The market share of the global Case Packers market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Case Packers market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Case Packers market.





