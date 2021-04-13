Intelligent Motor Controller Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Intelligent motor controller is the next generation technology in motor control centers. Motor Control Center (MCC) is used in industrial or manufacturing plants to perform functions such as power switching, short circuit protection, overload protection, local and remote operation, controller status display. The extension of this intelligent motor controller can be defined as a motor control center that integrates the three main system components of network communication: communication, hardware and software. In short, intelligent motor controllers maximize the value of plant components by providing equivalent or greater functionality to conventional MCCs at an economical cost.

The Intelligent Motor Controller Market key players in this market include:

⦁ Mitsubishi

⦁ Yaskawa

⦁ Rockwell

⦁ Fanuc

⦁ Siemens

⦁ ABB

⦁ Nidec

⦁ Schneider

⦁ Delta

⦁ Panasonic

⦁ Rexroth (Bosch)

⦁ Zapi

⦁ Eorive

⦁ Teco

⦁ V&T

⦁ Inovance

By Type, the market is primarily split into

⦁ Servo Motor Controller

⦁ Stepper Motor Controller

By Application, this report covers the following segments

⦁ General industry

⦁ Robots

⦁ Automotive

⦁ Others



