Data Center Liquid Cooling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 20% during 2021-2027. The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Component Includes Solutions And Services. Various means used for liquid cooling in data centers include sealed plates placed over the processor, liquid compressors for cooling air, or immersion in specific engineering fluids for cooling.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Data Center Types
- Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers
- Large Data Centers
By End Users
- Telecom Service Providers (TSPs
- Enterprise
- Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)
By Component
Solution
- Direct to chip liquid cooling
- Immersive liquid cooling
- IT chassis
- Tub/open bath
Services
- Managed services
- Professional services
Company Profiles
- Asetek AS
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Schneider Electric
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Alfa Laval AB
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
- The market share of the global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report
- What was the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of 20% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
