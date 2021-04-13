Data Center Liquid Cooling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 20% during 2021-2027. The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market By Component Includes Solutions And Services. Various means used for liquid cooling in data centers include sealed plates placed over the processor, liquid compressors for cooling air, or immersion in specific engineering fluids for cooling.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Data Center Types

Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

By End Users

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs

Enterprise

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

By Component

Solution

Direct to chip liquid cooling

Immersive liquid cooling

IT chassis

Tub/open bath

Services

Managed services

Professional services

Company Profiles

Asetek AS

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Alfa Laval AB

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

The market share of the global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report

What was the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of 20% Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

