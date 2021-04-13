Crop Protection Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Crop Protection Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027. Crop protection chemicals such as herbicides have made no-till farming a viable option, allowing farmers to reduce erosion by leaving the soil largely undisturbed. Herbicides can be utilised for controlling weeds in no-till crop production, removing the need for cultivation; residue from the previous crop holds the soil in place during wind and rain. Crop residue also prevents runoff of agricultural chemicals and soil that may otherwise impact aquatic habitat and fresh water supplies downstream.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Crop Type

Cereals & oilseeds

Fruits & vegetables

Others (which include sugarcane, plantation crops, and turfs & ornamentals)

By Type

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others (which include acaricides, nematicides, rodenticides, disinfectants, fumigants, mineral oils, and other crop protection chemicals such as sulfur, petroleum oils, and sulfuric acid)

By Application

Foliar spray

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Others (which include chemigation and fumigation)

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

