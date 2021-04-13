Low Carbon Propulsion Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

The global low-carbon propulsion market size is estimated to be 2,980 thousand units in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% to reach 11,640 thousand units by 2027.

Advances in technology to improve the emission standard of exhaust gas by conversion of conventional vehicles and expansion of the proposed range to fuel efficiency by alternative fuels in commercial vehicles are driving factors for low carbon propulsion.

The major players in the low-carbon market include Tesla (US), BYD (China), Nissan Motor (Japan), Yutong (China), and Proterra (US).

By fuel type

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Ethanol

Hydrogen

Electric

By mode

Rail

Road

By vehicle type

Heavy-Duty

Light-Duty

By rail application

Passenger

Freight

By electric vehicle

Electric Passenger Car

Electric Bus

Electric Two-Wheeler

Electric Off-Highway



