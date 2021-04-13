Power Electronics Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

Power electronics are semiconductor circuit devices that convert and control power from source to load in an efficient and convenient way. It is used to control fluctuating power from one device to another power device such as diodes, transistors and thyristors. This allows power management to enhance energy savings in a variety of applications such as industrial systems, consumer electronics and electric vehicles. Additionally, power electronics can control energy flow in one-way and two-way ways depending on usage. Currently used in renewable resources and electric vehicles to improve switching speed and avoid power loss.

The global Power Electronics market size is projected to reach US$ 35060 million by 2025, from US$ 33910 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3%% during 2021-2027.

The following players are covered in this report:

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Toshiba Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Fuji Electric

Rockwell Automation

Microchip Technology Corporation

Texas Instruments

Power Electronics Breakdown Data by Type

Power IC

Power Module

Power Discrete

Power Electronics Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Industrial System

Inverter & UPS

Automotive





Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Power Electronics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Power Electronics Market Report



1. What was the Power Electronics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Power Electronics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Power Electronics Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Power Electronics market.

• The market share of the global Power Electronics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Power Electronics market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Power Electronics market.





