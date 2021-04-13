Specialty Gas Mixtures Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Top Companies, Regional Outlook Up To 2027

A Specialty Gas is a reference gas or gas mixture used as comparative standard in the calibration of analytical instruments, like gas analyzers or gas detectors. Therefore, a Specialty Gas has to be of a precisely defined nature or composition, like zero gas or span gas, for example 500 ppm carbon monoxide in nitrogen.

North America and Europe are the two largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 33% and 32% in 2017, respectively.

Market competition is not intense. Air Liquide, Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer Group

Iwatani Corporation

MATHESON

Specialty Gas Mixtures Breakdown Data by Type

UHP

Special Application Gas Mixtures

High End Gas Mixtures

EPA Protocol

Others

Specialty Gas Mixtures Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Use

Science and Research

Other





