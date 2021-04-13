Usage-Based Insurance Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

Factors driving the usage-based insurance market include flexible premiums, reduced probability of accidents and vehicle theft, accurate and timely data collection, and reduced fuel consumption.

Use-Based Insurance (UBI) is a telematics-based insurance service that is charged based on the consumer’s driving behavior. The type of road used, braking and cornering patterns are one of the factors in which insurance premiums are charged. Usage-based insurance includes a variety of services such as Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD).

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Usage-Based Insurance Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/usage-based-insurance-2-market/37695/

The following players are covered in this report:

MetroMile

Progressive

Allstate

Nationwide

Esurance

Safeco

Travellers

Liberty Mutual Insurance

AIOI

QBE

Usage-Based Insurance Breakdown Data by Type

Pay-As-You-Drive Insurance

Pay-How-You-Drive Insurance

Distance Based Insurance

Pay-As-You-Go Insurance

Usage-Based Insurance Breakdown Data by Application

Men

Women



Scope of the Report



The research study analyzes the global Usage-Based Insurance industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:



Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment



Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume



Key Questions Answered by Usage-Based Insurance Market Report



1. What was the Usage-Based Insurance Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Usage-Based Insurance Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Usage-Based Insurance Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.



The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Usage-Based Insurance market.

• The market share of the global Usage-Based Insurance market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Usage-Based Insurance market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Usage-Based Insurance market.





About Us:



Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404